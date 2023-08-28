EU energy policy without nuclear would be 'historic mistake', Macron says
Updated: 28-08-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:58 IST
Neglecting the role of nuclear energy in the European Union's energy mix would be a "historic mistake", French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that he admitted Paris disagrees with Germany on the issue.
France relies heavily on nuclear energy and plans to build several new reactors over the next decade while Germany shut down the last of its nuclear plants in April.
