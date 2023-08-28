EU energy policy without nuclear would be 'historic mistake', Macron says

Neglecting the role of nuclear energy in the European Union's energy mix would be a "historic mistake", French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that he admitted Paris disagrees with Germany on the issue.

France relies heavily on nuclear energy and plans to build several new reactors over the next decade while Germany shut down the last of its nuclear plants in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)