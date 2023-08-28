Tamil Nadu: Senthil Balaji's judicial custody extended till September 15

The special court for MP/MLAs extended Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's judicial custody till September 15. The court handed over a copy of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet to the arrested DMK minister. Justice Ravi asked him to move his bail petition to the Principal Sessions Court. Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED officials in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam on June 14. He was produced in the MP/MLAs Special Court in Chennai on Monday.

Earlier, on August 25, the special court for MP/MLAs extended Senthil Balaji's judicial custody till August 28 and instructed the jail authorities to produce Senthil Balaji physically on August 28 for further proceedings. After dramatic scenes in hospital and a legal battle between the ED and Senthil Balaji's advocates, the Supreme Court ordered the ED to take Senthil Balaji into custody to question him.

After 5 days of questioning by ED in the Nungambakkam ED office, he was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12. Later the sessions court transferred the case to the special court for MP/MLAs. He however continues to be a Minister without portfolio. Senthil Balaji, after his arrest, had complained of chest pain, and was subsequently taken to a government hospital in Chennai. He was later allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice, and was later taken from the Tamil Nadu government's Multi Super Speciality Hospital to Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet.

Doctors treating him had recommended a bypass surgery. Since his second remand period was valid till July 19, Balaji was shifted to prison immediately after his discharge from the hospital. Arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs scam case, he was taken from Kauvery Hospital to Puzhal prison. (ANI)

