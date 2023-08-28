Left Menu

Cabinet sub-committee to discuss drought situation in Karnataka, no proposal for cloud-seeding: CM

With drought situation looming large in parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday a cabinet sub-committee will meet shortly and based on its observation, the state government will take a decision.He also indicated that there was no proposal for cloud-seeding, saying that there are no instances in the world of such an initiative having succeeded.The Chief Minister said the Centre will be informed once the drought is declared by the State, to get the central support as per the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF norms.

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:18 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
With drought situation looming large in parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday a cabinet sub-committee will meet shortly and based on its observation, the state government will take a decision.

He also indicated that there was no proposal for cloud-seeding, saying that there are no instances in the world of such an initiative having succeeded.

The Chief Minister said the Centre will be informed once the drought is declared by the State, to get the central support as per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

“The cabinet sub-committee will have a meeting in a day or two. After that we will make a decision. Once drought is declared in the state, we will appeal to the Centre. A central team will come. Centre will have to support us as per the NDRF norms,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

After drought is declared, the government would carry out relief programmes in the affected Taluks, such as providing employment to those hit, he said.

A few days ago, former CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai had raised the issue of drought situation prevailing in various parts of the state.

The rains in July last week have turned out to be inadequate for the State, Agriculture and Revenue department officials have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

