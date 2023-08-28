Locals not barred from performing 'Jalabhishek': Nuh police 

Following the restriction imposed on the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra, the police said that locals were not barred from performing 'Jalabhishek'. Speaking to the reporters, Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Mamata Singh said, "Today was the last 'Somvaar' (Monday) of the Sawan month. We took all the precautionary measures. Forces were deployed at different locations in Nuh. Although, locals were coming to the Nalhar temple and performing 'Jalabhishek'. Locals were never barred from performing 'Jalabhishek'".

"In view of the sensitivity of the prevailing situation, we were anticipating that group mobilization may arise. So we took all the precautionary measures", the ADG added. Speaking on the earlier violence incident, ADG Singh said, "Nearly 250 people were arrested. However, the investigation is still on".

She added that the internet has been suspended in the Nuh district till midnight. Amid fears of fresh violence after the VHP announced the Yatra, the district administration enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144, urging locals in Nuh to stay indoors. Roads were barricaded with access restricted and outsiders were barred entry to the district, which saw clashes last month.

The VHP gave a call for 'Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra' in the district on Monday, despite authorities denying permission for the procession. A small group of VHP leaders led by working president Alok Kumar performed 'Jal Abhishek' at the Nuh's Nalhad Mahadev Mandir. State Home Minister Anil Vij said " Everything is under control. We have deployed sufficient police force. And people performed 'Jal Abhsishek' there as per their customs".

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)