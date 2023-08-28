Left Menu

Locals not barred from performing 'Jalabhishek': Nuh police 

Following the restriction imposed on the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra, the police said that locals were not barred from performing 'Jalabhishek'. 

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:09 IST
Locals not barred from performing 'Jalabhishek': Nuh police 
Mamata Singh, Haryana ADG (Law and Order) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the restriction imposed on the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra, the police said that locals were not barred from performing 'Jalabhishek'. Speaking to the reporters, Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Mamata Singh said, "Today was the last 'Somvaar' (Monday) of the Sawan month. We took all the precautionary measures. Forces were deployed at different locations in Nuh. Although, locals were coming to the Nalhar temple and performing 'Jalabhishek'. Locals were never barred from performing 'Jalabhishek'".

"In view of the sensitivity of the prevailing situation, we were anticipating that group mobilization may arise. So we took all the precautionary measures", the ADG added. Speaking on the earlier violence incident, ADG Singh said, "Nearly  250 people were arrested. However, the investigation is still on".

She added that the internet has been suspended in the Nuh district till midnight. Amid fears of fresh violence after the VHP announced the Yatra, the district administration enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144, urging locals in Nuh to stay indoors. Roads were barricaded with access restricted and outsiders were barred entry to the district, which saw clashes last month.

The VHP gave a call for 'Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra' in the district on Monday, despite authorities denying permission for the procession. A small group of VHP leaders led by working president Alok Kumar performed 'Jal Abhishek' at the Nuh's Nalhad Mahadev Mandir. State Home Minister Anil Vij said " Everything is under control. We have deployed sufficient police force. And people performed 'Jal Abhsishek' there as per their customs".

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023