VHP performs Jal Abhishek in Nuh's Nalhar temple 

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders including President Alok Kumar on Monday performed 'Jal Abhishek' in Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev temple amid tight security. Haryana is put on high alert with heavy security arrangements in place fearing fresh violence in the Nuh district after the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat called for a 'Shobha Yatra' on Monday in Nuh district despite the government denying permission for the procession.

Despite not being allowed permission, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said that the Braj Mandal Shoba Yatra would be peacefully organised. VHP leader Alok Kumar said, "No issues related to law and order would arise".

In view of the same, the district administration has imposed Section 144 and urged locals in Nuh to avoid movement, roads have been barricaded with restricted access and outsiders have been banned entry to the district. Nuh witnessed clashes last month.

Amid fears of fresh violence after the VHP announced the Yatra, the district administration enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144, urging locals in Nuh to stay indoors. Roads were barricaded with access restricted and outsiders were barred entry to the district, which saw clashes last month. The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services from August 26 to August 28. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nuh, Ashwini Kumar said that all schools and banks of the district are closed to restrict any movement. (ANI)

