Assam STF seizes large quantity of contraband drugs from Tinsukia

"The team apprehended 3 persons and a total of 700 gram of heroin packed in 57 soap cases, concealed in secret cabins of the vehicles, was recovered from their possession," a senior official of STF said.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:43 IST
STF Assam police seizes contraband drugs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, Special Task Force (STF) Assam Police and Tinsukia district police recovered a large quantity of contraband drugs in Tinsukia district, officials said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off about the transportation and deal of heroin, STF Assam and Tinsukia district police launched a joint operation on Sunday at Tinsukia to foil the deal by apprehending the drug peddlers.

A senior official of STF said two vehicles-- Swift Dzire and Maruti Alto-- were intercepted at Gandoiguri Tiniali under Kakopathar police station. "The team apprehended 3 persons and a total of 700 gram of heroin packed in 57 soap cases, concealed in secret cabins of the vehicles, was recovered from their possession," the senior official of STF said.

According to the officials, the apprehended persons have been identified as Shiplu Ahmed (27), Maruf Ahmed (28) and Abidul Hoque (24), all belonging to the Karimganj district. As per information, 700 gram of heroin, cash Rs 13950, two vehicles and five mobiles were seized, and the apprehended drug peddlers along with the seized items were handed over to Tinsukia police by the STF team, said officials.

After registering a case under proper sections of the law, further necessary legal action has been initiated, said officials. (ANI)

