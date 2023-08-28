U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Iconic Legends Campaign With Aim of Strengthening Its Leadership Position in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association and Arvind Fashions Ltd. (ARVINDFA: IN) are proud to announce two major business milestones in India: the iconic Legends marketing campaign and the new U.S. Polo Assn. website launch. Both business strategies have been designed to help take U.S. Polo Assn. in India to the next level.

The brand's growth strategy is focused on brick and mortar, omni-channel and e-commerce as well as overall brand marketing through storytelling.

As one of India's leading casualwear power brands, the multi-billion-dollar, global, sport-inspired U.S.

Polo Assn. has launched an exclusive brand-specific website uspoloassn.in to further enhance digital offerings for customers and provide easier access to its product offerings. U.S. Polo Assn. is the first brand in the Arvind Fashions Limited brands portfolio to go live with an exclusive brand website. Currently, the brand is listed on all leading online platforms and NNNow.com, the official brand store and digital destination for Arvind Fashions Limited.

"Arvind Fashions has been a tremendous partner to the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and we are excited about our future as a power brand, targeting a billion-dollar business over the long term in one of the world's most important markets," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "The execution of our strategic plan in India will further solidify our position as one of the top casual wear brands in the country." "With revenues nearing INR 2000cr, U.S. Polo Assn. is the leader in the men's casual wear segment in India. We are further investing in energising the brand through multiple efforts including the brand website launch, a new iconic Legends advertising campaign and building new exciting adjacent product categories, "said Mr. Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Arvind Fashions Ltd.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and ecommerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named as one of the top global sports licensors in 2023, according to License Global. Visit www.uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

About Arvind Fashions Limited Arvind Fashions Ltd., based in Bengaluru is India's No. 1 casual and denim player in the country's retail industry, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across various sub-categories and price points. With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., ARROW, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Flying Machine and Sephora, Arvind Fashions has presence across lifestyle brands, value fashion and prestige beauty. Visit www.arvindfashions.com, www.uspoloassn.in, and follow @uspoloassnindia To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Left to Right - Mr. Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director at Arvind Limited, Mr. J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing and Mr. Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind Fashions Ltd

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)