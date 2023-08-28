Left Menu

Assam: Part of bridge over Kalanadi River collapses in Tamulpur following heavy rainfall 

Following incessant rainfall, a large part of the bridge over the Kalanadi River in the Tamulpur district collapsed on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:37 IST
Assam: Part of bridge over Kalanadi River collapses in Tamulpur following heavy rainfall 
A visual from the spot (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following incessant rainfall, a large part of the bridge over the Kalanadi River in the Tamulpur district collapsed on Monday. The bridge connected Kumarikata and Jalah area in the Tamulpur district.

Visuals showed that commuters were stranded after the connectivity was halted. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday, with over 53,000 people across six districts of the state reported marooned. Nearly 24,000 locals have been affected in Dhemaji while another 12,000, 8,500 and 7,500 have been stranded in Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh districts respectively.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), incessant rainfall led to an increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, inundating surrounding areas. The river is reported to be flowing over the danger mark in many parts of the state.

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in the floods in Assam this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023