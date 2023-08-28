Left Menu

Russian rouble edges up, supported by month-end tax payments

The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, supported by the approach of a monthly deadline for tax payments which typically sees exporters sell foreign currency for roubles. At 1245 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 95.25 and inched up 0.1% to trade at 102.95 versus the euro.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:47 IST
The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, supported by the approach of a monthly deadline for tax payments which typically sees exporters sell foreign currency for roubles.

At 1245 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 95.25 and inched up 0.1% to trade at 102.95 versus the euro. It gained 0.2% against the yuan to 13.03. After a lacklustre start on Monday, currency trade picked up in the afternoon, helping the rouble to pull back.

Some market players said large exporters may have started acting in line with an informal deal they have with the government whereby companies are supposed to voluntarily sell significant volumes of foreign currency on the domestic market and spread such sales evenly throughout the month. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $84.41 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were slightly positive. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.9% to 1,053 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% higher at 3,185 points.

