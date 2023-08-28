Left Menu

HP government to explore options to restructure loans for affected people: CM Sukhu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:50 IST
HP government to explore options to restructure loans for affected people: CM Sukhu
The Himachal Pradesh government is exploring options to restructure the loans of borrowers in disaster-affected areas to provide prompt relief to impacted families, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting of all secretaries to review the progress of various development projects and flagship schemes, Sukhu stressed the need for a comprehensive action plan in light of the recent calamities due to heavy rains.

He directed the administrative secretaries to accelerate the pending projects so that people could benefit at the earliest and asked them to use the e-files system to expedite the tasks, according to a statement issued here.

During the review of the MukhyaMantri Sukh Aashray Yojna, Sukhu said 3,671 orphaned children have been newly enrolled under the scheme.

He also issued directions to bring uniformity in the rates of resthouses of various departments and said bookings should also be made online to bring transparency.

To ensure water quality, Sukhu called for the implementation of UV ray-based filtration systems in drinking water projects.

He added that robotic surgery was being introduced in all medical colleges of the state in a phased manner and the health department should work on it in a time-bound manner.

He also issued instructions for the establishment of a plant to produce vinegar and wine from excess apples, and also tomato puree, papaya powder and potato paste to support local farmers. The chief minister also reviewed other upcoming projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

