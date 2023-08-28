Left Menu

Godha Cabcon and Insulation gets Rs 56.6-crore order from Overseas Metal and Alloys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:56 IST
Steel and aluminium products maker Godha Cabcon and Insulation on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 56.6-crore work order from Overseas Metal and Alloys.

The order is for supply of HT power cables and aluminium weasel conductors, Godha Cabcon said in a statement.

''Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd secures a significant order from Overseas Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd valued at Rs 566 million,'' it said.

About the execution of the order, the company said the estimated delivery period is within 30 days from the date of order placement.

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of high grade conductors, while Overseas Metal and Alloys manufactures aluminum ingots.

