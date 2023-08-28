Kerala Guv, CM extend Onam greetings to Malayalis across the world

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday extended their Onam greetings to the people of the southern state and Malayalis across the world on the eve of the harvest festival.

Onam, the biggest annual festival of Kerala, falls on Thiruvonam day in the month of 'Chingam' in the Malayalam calendar and is celebrated by all Keralites, cutting across class, caste and religious barriers.

This year Thiruvonam falls on Tuesday, August 29.

Khan said that the celebration of Onam brings to the mind the cherished legacy of a life of equality, oneness and affluence and brightens every home with the ethereal joy of festivity.

''I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world. Let us join hands to spread the melody, charm and sparkle of Onam across the globe as Kerala's unique message of love, equality and harmony,'' the Governor said.

Speaking along similar lines, Vijayan said Onam reminds people of a time when there was equality, prosperity and peace and this knowledge gives impetus to the struggle to recreate the same conditions.

He said the Left government in the state has a concept in mind to recreate a Kerala where there is prosperity and empathy.

That new concept of Kerala will modernise the state in every way according to the needs of the time and will also strengthen it, he said in a statement issued by his office.

Vijayan said despite various limitations of the state, it was doing everything in its power to make Onam auspicious for everyone.

From disbursal of welfare pensions to public distribution at fair price, all has been ensured by the state government, he claimed.

''Let Onam be a celebration of peace, prosperity and development, which reaffirms all human values in the mind. Let us celebrate this national festival of Kerala by strengthening the human unity that transcends caste and religion divisions,'' the CM said.

According to mythology, Kerala was once ruled by 'Mahabali', a generous Asura (demon) king. During his reign, everyone was equal and deception and theft were unheard of.

The Devas (Gods), who were envious of Mahabali's popularity, managed to get him pushed down to the netherworld with the support of Lord Vishnu.

But, he was allowed to return to Kerala on Thiruvonam day every year and Keralites celebrate Onam as the homecoming of the legendary king.

