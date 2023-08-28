Decks cleared for resumption of domestic flights from Adampur airport: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that decks have been cleared for the resumption of domestic flights from Adampur airport in Jalandhar and soon flights will be started from the hub of Doaba region to the other states of the country, an official statement said. Chairing a meeting of the Civil Aviation department here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I, the Chief Minister said that this will facilitate the NRI brethren to stay connected with their homes in the motherland.

He said, "Besides saving time, this will save money and energy for the NRIs and other sections of society. This airport will also act as a catalyst in giving further fillip to the economic activity in the region. This airport would prove a milestone in the journey of restoring the pristine glory of the state". Dwelling on another agenda, the Chief Minister directed the officers to complete the ongoing work for the construction of the civil air terminal at Halwara at the earliest.

He said that the state government has already released Rs 50 crore for early completion of the work at the state-of-the-art civil air terminal. CM Mann further added that the timely completion of the project is the need of the hour to give impetus to the economic growth of the state.

Reviewing the ongoing work at Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda and Pathankot airports, the Chief Minister said, "The starting of flights from these airports will provide direct air connectivity to the people of the state with the rest of the globe. Massive efforts are also afoot for starting domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports to facilitate the industry and other sectors in the state". He also asked the officers to ensure that the entire process is completed in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

