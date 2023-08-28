Odisha Govt's Jaga Mission century’s biggest betrayal to slum dwellers: BJP

Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal claimed that the popularity of CM Naveen Patnayak is decreasing among people and said the state government's Jaga Mission is the "century's biggest betrayal" to slum dwellers. He added that a recent survey has shown that the CM's popularity has decreased by 16.8 per cent and it would be zero before the next assembly election.

The BJP president also alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is distributing fake land record certificates under the Jaga Mission. "They should be given a record of rights," he added. Samal said this while addressing a press conference at the state party office here in Bhubaneswar.

He said that all Tehsil Offices are computerised. But everyday vigilance is arresting Revenue Inspectors and Tehsildars while taking money for mutation. He also condemned the attack on Bhubaneshwar MP Aparajeeta Sadangi.

BJP national president JP Nadda on March 25, 2023 appointed Manmohan Samal as president of Odisha unit of BJP. (ANI)

