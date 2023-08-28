50 ambulances to be stationed at G20 Summit venue, hotels, airport for medical assistance

As many as 50 ambulances will be kept ready with adequate medical staff at hotels, airports and the G20 Summit main venue Bharat Mandapam to deal with any medical emergency, official sources said on Monday. "Hospitals like RML and AIIMS will be ready for any contingency along with 50 ambulances which will be deployed near the hotels, airport and G20 venue," a source said.

There will be medical arrangements near the G20 Summit venue also. Teams with dedicated medical staff will be deployed round-the-clock to cater for any medical assistance required by the visiting delegates.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also expected to review the medical contingency preparation for the G20 summit. The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues. It was upgraded to the level of Heads of State or Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the "premier forum for international economic cooperation".

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. (ANI)

