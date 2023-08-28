Uttarakhand: Women tie Rakhi to CM Dhami ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan'

Women from different parts of Uttarakhand on Monday tied 'Rakhi' to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan ceremony ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' organised at the CM's residence in the capital Dehradun. Raksha Bandhan falls on August 31.

It is a festival that honours the bond between a brother and a sister. "Raksha Bandhan is a festival of sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Today, women's power is moving fast in the direction of self-reliance through their actions and self-confidence. Commendable work is being done by women's self-help groups in the state", CM Dhami said.

He added that the women's self-help groups are being given interest-free loans up to Rs five lakh in order to make them empowered. "'Mahila Sashakt Bahna Utsav' Yojana has been started in the state", the Uttarakhand CM added.

The 'Mahila Sashakt Bahna Utsav' is an initiative by the Uttarakhand government with an aim to provide a wide market for the products made by women's self-help groups. (ANI)

