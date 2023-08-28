Delhi Village Development Board sanctions 167 new schemes worth Rs 115 crores

The Delhi Village Development Board approved 167 schemes worth Rs 115.52 crore, an official statement said on Monday. Under the chairmanship of Delhi's Development Minister Gopal Rai, a meeting of the Village Development Board was organized at the Delhi Secretariat to speed up the development works in the villages of Delhi.

"To ensure development in the villages of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal formed the Delhi Village Development Board. In today's meeting, 167 new projects worth Rs 115.52 crore have been approved for the development of the villages of Delhi, so as to provide better amenities in all the villages of Delhi. Moreover, the officers of the Irrigation and Flood Control department have been instructed to complete the project files related to rural development within the time limit," said Gopal Rai. Rai added, "The government is dedicated to furnishing fundamental amenities to the inhabitants of Delhi residing in metropolitan and rural areas. These village development works will be done through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other government departments."

During the board meeting, all the officers were instructed to complete the village development projects within the stipulated time frame. The Board members also raised the issue of pending and new proposals for development projects, the official statement said.

According to the statement, the Village Department Project undertakes construction work of link roads and roads in the villages of the national capital and the development of ponds/water bodies. In addition, the department also provides drainage facilities among others in the villages of Delhi. (ANI)

