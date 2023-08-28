J-K: BSF organises recruitment drive for youth in Budgam

Left Menu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday organised a recruitment drive, 'Rozgar Mela' for youths in the Humhama area of the Budgam district. 

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday organised a recruitment drive, Rozgar Mela for youth in the Humhama area of Budgam district. The Rozgar Mela is a drive under the PAN-Presence Across Nation India programme organised by the government of India.

On this occasion, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs of India, distributed offer letters among youths. "Unemployment is a big concern for everyone and these types of recruitment drives give opportunities to youths to earn their livelihood and make their future bright. Apart from different states of the country, last year, hundreds of youths from Jammu and Kashmir also submitted their application for different posts', said MoS Mishra.

"During this special recruitment drive, more than fifty-one thousand candidates have been selected and out of them, one hundred thirty-two are from Jammu and Kashmir", he added. Gulam Mustafa, a selected candidate, spoke to ANI about the recruitment drive.

He said, "It is a great initiative taken by the BSF and today we are very happy and satisfied because we got the offer letters that we need and we hope that the BSF provides opportunities to more educated youths of the valley". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

