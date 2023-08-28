Left Menu

Govt adds chapter on National War Memorial in NCERT Class VII curriculum

A chapter on the National War Memorial has been included in the NCERT curriculum of Class VII from this academic year to inculcate the values of patriotism and sacrifice among school children, said the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:21 IST
National War Memorial (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI) A chapter on the National War Memorial has been included in the NCERT curriculum of Class VII from this academic year to inculcate the values of patriotism and sacrifice among school children, said the Ministry of Defence on Monday. The chapter highlights the history, significance and concept of the National War Memorial (NWM), in addition to the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers in the service of the nation post-Independence.

"The objective of this initiative, jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education, is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation building," the ministry said. In the chapter, two friends exchange letters and share their feelings of gratitude for the freedom they enjoy due to the sacrifices made by the bravehearts.

"Deep emotional impact and connect, which arises in minds and hearts of the children as they visit the iconic monument, have been brought out creatively by the authors of NCERT," the ministry said. National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak) was established in January 2019 and It is a national monument built for giving honour to our brave soldiers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

