8th phase of Rozgaar Mela organised in Assam, 218 recruits receive appointment letter

The 8th Phase of Rozgaar Mela 2023 was organized at the Headquarters of Directorate General of Assam Rifles at Laitkor, Shillong on Monday. As many as 218 recruits received their appointment letters at the 8th edition of Rozgar Mela held in Shillong today.

The function was graced by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India. He was received by Lt Gen PC Nair, Director General Assam Rifles. The 'Rozgar Mela' commenced with the inaugural address of PM Modi via video conference. During the event, the MoS handed over the Appointment Letters to the newly appointed employees from different Ministries and departments.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi launched the 'Rozgar Mela' – recruitment drive in October 2022, for 10 lakh youths which commenced with the appointment of more than 51,000 new appointees. Union Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma joined the Rozgar Mela at the Headquarters of Directorate General of Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong wherein he distributed appointment letters to the new recruits following the Prime Minister's address.

The Union Minister, while expressing his delight for the successful organisation of the Rozgar Mela said, "The process is on for providing 10 lakh government jobs to youths in different ministries and departments of the central government. This is a crucial step in fulfilling the continuous efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards ensuring job opportunities for the youth without nepotism and corruption. The Minister also appreciated the efforts put forward by the government in providing the opportunities to the youth to appear the recruitment examinations in local languages." Highlighting that the Rozgar Mela is a significant addition to the various initiatives of the central government, the Union Minister said that with the addition of 51,000 appointments around 5 lakh youths have been provided appointment letters during the eight Rozgar Melas so far.

Extending his heartiest congratulations to the newly recruits, the Minister said, "In 2047 when India will be celebrating the 100 years of its Independence, the youth who came to the forces today would have reached new heights in their career, therefore the Prime Minister has also expressed the hope that these new recruits will work with dedication to serve the nation and the general public and would become a worthy citizen of this nation." The Rozgar Mela would prove to be a significant step towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the government to providing job opportunities to the youth. (ANI)

