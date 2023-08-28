Left Menu

Govt adds chapter on National War Memorial in NCERT Class VII curriculum

A chapter on the National War Memorial has been included in the NCERT curriculum of Class VII from this academic year to inculcate the values of patriotism and sacrifice among school children, said the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:27 IST
Govt adds chapter on National War Memorial in NCERT Class VII curriculum
National War Memorial (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A chapter on the National War Memorial has been included in the NCERT curriculum of Class VII from this academic year to inculcate the values of patriotism and sacrifice among school children, said the Ministry of Defence on Monday. The chapter highlights the history, significance and concept of the National War Memorial (NWM), in addition to the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers in the service of the nation post-Independence.

"The objective of this initiative, jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education, is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation building," the ministry said. In the chapter, two friends exchange letters and share their feelings of gratitude for the freedom they enjoy due to the sacrifices made by the bravehearts.

"Deep emotional impact and connect, which arises in minds and hearts of the children as they visit the iconic monument, have been brought out creatively by the authors of NCERT," the ministry said. National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak) was established in January 2019 and It is a national monument built for giving honour to our brave soldiers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea

Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea

 Russia
2
Sergey Tokarev from Roosh invites Ukrainian AI specialists to a tech camp

Sergey Tokarev from Roosh invites Ukrainian AI specialists to a tech camp

 Ukraine
3
Hundreds of thousands trafficked into online scam centres across Southeast Asia: UN report 

Hundreds of thousands trafficked into online scam centres across Southeast A...

 United States
4
LG and Samsung to enable cross-brand connectivity for the first time

LG and Samsung to enable cross-brand connectivity for the first time

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

The Shared Responsibility of Online Privacy: Debunking the Individual Myth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023