Goa Governor Shreedharan Pillai extends Onam greetings

The Governor of Goa, Shreedharan Pillai, extended greetings to the people of Goa and Kerala on the occasion of Onam, an official statement said on Monday. 

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:27 IST
Goa Governor Shreedharan Pillai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Governor of Goa, Shreedharan Pillai, extended greetings to the people of Goa and Kerala on the occasion of Onam, an official statement said on Monday. "Onam is the most important and traditional festival of Kerala and people of Kerala celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and gaiety, irrespective of caste, class and community", Governor Pillai said.

He said, "According to legends, the Onam festival is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali to the State of Kerala who ruled Kerala a long time ago and looked after the welfare of the people. It is a 10-day festival and each day of this festival carries unique importance." "Thus people celebrate each of them uniquely. Another important aspect of this festival is the Onam Sadhya. It is basically a feast containing all types of vegetarian dishes. It is quite lavish and is served on the last day of the festival. A huge variety of dishes are prepared and people serve them on the banana leaves", Pillai added.

The celebration of this traditional festival allows us to socialize and promote social solidarity, goodwill and amity among various sections of the society. Onam is a festival to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness. May this auspicious occasion of Onam celebrations bring renewed joy, peace and prosperity to the people of Goa, the Governor concluded. Onam is an annual Indian festival celebrated prominently by the Hindus of Kerala. It includes a spectrum of cultural events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

