Union Minister Arjun Munda hands over appointment letters to recruits in Ranchi

The Rashtriya Rozgar Mela was organized in CRPF Group Centre, Sambo Ranchi on Monday to distribute appointment letters to candidates of Central Reserve Police Force, Assam Rifles, Services Selection Board (SSB), Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The appointment letters from the government of India were distributed to around 450 candidates of CRPF, Assam Rifles, SSB, CISF and ITBP by Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda.

Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda, taking to X (formerly Twitter) said, "...I handed over the appointment letters to the young lads in the employment fair (Rashtriya Rozgar Mela) organized at CRPF Camp, Sembo, Dhurwa (Ranchi, Jharkhand). Appointment letters were distributed in most of the Central Security Forces today. Prime Minister's visionary initiative will provide 10 lakh jobs to our youth which is very important for the youth of Jharkhand as they have no option but to seek employment in other states due to lack of opportunities in Jharkhand." Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, at Rashtriya Rozgar Mela on Monday and said India's economic growth is throwing up opportunities for youth across sectors.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non–General Duty Cadre Posts in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The PM termed the new appointees as 'Amrit Rakshaks' and urged them to continue enhancing their abilities. (ANI)

