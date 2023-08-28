Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh reviews development projects, flagship schemes

Chief Minister  Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the progress of various development projects and flagship schemes of the government of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. He said that in light of the recent calamities that have struck Himachal Pradesh, the government was exploring options to restructure loans for individuals in affected areas to provide prompt relief to impacted families. He also stressed the need for a comprehensive action plan in this regard.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:08 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh reviews development projects, flagship schemes
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the progress of various development projects and flagship schemes of the government of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bharat Khera and other Administrative Secretaries

He also directed all the Administrative Secretaries to accelerate pending projects so that the people could benefit at the earliest. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of digital workflows and asked the officers to use the e-files system to expedite tasks. He said that in light of the recent calamities that have struck Himachal Pradesh, the government was exploring options to restructure loans for individuals in affected areas to provide prompt relief to impacted families. He also stressed the need for a comprehensive action plan in this regard.

During the review of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojna, he said that 3671 new orphaned children have been enrolled in the State and all of them would be included under the ambit of this scheme. The Chief Minister directed to bring uniformity in the rates of Rest Houses of various departments and said that bookings would also be made online to bring transparency.

He emphasized on developing a better system to ensure plantation as well as survival of the plants to increase the forest cover in the State. He said that paying attention to environmental conservation was the need of the hour and the Forest department should work diligently in this regard. To ensure water quality, CM Sukhvinder Singh called for the implementation of UV-ray-based filtration systems in drinking water projects.

He said that robotic surgery was being introduced in all the medical colleges of the State in a phased manner and the health department should work on it in a time-bound manner. While reviewing the proposed tourism projects, CM Sukhu directed swift completion of the tourism projects. He also directed to consider the establishment of a plant to produce Vinegar and Wine from excess apples, and to manufacture tomato puree, Papaya powder and Potato paste to support local farmers.

The Chief Minister also reviewed upcoming projects, including the proposed Medical Device Park and Bulk Drug Park. Furthermore, he also discussed the Action Taken Report on the guidelines given in the last Monday meeting.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023