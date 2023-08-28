Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Chhattisgarh's Surguja 

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on Monday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on Monday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 20:04:31 IST, Lat: 23.21 & Long: 83.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Surguja, Chhattisgarh", said the NCS on 'X', formerly known as Twitter. According to the National Seismology Centre, the earthquake occurred at 8:04 p.m.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

