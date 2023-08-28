Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM hands appointment letters to 17 candidates under Higher Education Dept 

The Chief Minister extended best wishes to all the selected candidates. He expressed hope that all the selected candidates will work with full honesty and dutifulness in their field of work.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with selected candidates (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over appointment letters to 17 selected candidates under the Higher Education Department at the state secretariat on Monday. Appointment letters were given to all the remaining candidates by the Higher Education Department.

The Chief Minister extended best wishes to all the selected candidates. He expressed hope that all the selected candidates will work with full honesty and dutifulness in their field of work. He said, "God has given all of you an opportunity to serve. I hope that everyone will contribute to the development of the state with a better working style."

The Chief Minister said that in order to do better work, special care has to be taken of time management. It is necessary to make your daily routine according to the timetable. The Chief Minister said that strict anti-copying law has been implemented in the state. After its implementation, all the recruitment examinations have been completed with complete transparency. Since the enactment of this law, more than 5 lakh people have appeared in competitive examinations in the state.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on August 26, expressed happiness over the National e-Governance Award being conferred to the State's Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Director ITDA and congratulated other officers who received the award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

