Himachal Pradesh: Shimla police arrest man accused in seven burglary cases

The Shimla police arrested a man accused in seven burglary cases registered at the Dhalli police station in Shimla from February 2023 to July 2023, said an official statement on Monday. Gold jewellery weighing nearly 200 grams valued at around Rs 10 lakh was recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to the official statement, efforts were on to work out these cases by the Police team comprising Inspector Virochan Negi (SHO, Dhalli), Jaswant (Sub-inspector) and other staff led by Additional SP, Suneel Negi under the close observation of SP Sanjeev Gandhi. With the help of CCTV footage, mobile tracking and other investigation methods, the accused was nabbed with a part of stolen jewellery.

The accused was identified as Ayush Rana, a resident of the Lower Cemetery area in Shimla. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he had committed burglaries under the Dhalli police station area and handed over the jewellery to some of local jewellers in the Sanjauli area, the official statement added. (ANI)

