Left Menu

Larsen and Toubro fixes September 12 as record date for share buyback

One of the key strategic objectives in Lakshya 26 is to improve return on equity and maximize shareholder value. Increased profitability, release of working capital, higher dividends apart, return of extra capital to shareholders in the form of buyback of shares is one such initiative which can help in meeting these objectives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:55 IST
Larsen and Toubro fixes September 12 as record date for share buyback
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has fixed September 12, 2023 as the record date for determining the entitlement and eligibility of equity shareholders for participation in the company's share buyback plan.

On July 25, the board of directors of the company approved a proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore, excluding tax on buyback. On August 25, shareholders of the company approved the buyback of up to 3,33,33,333 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore at a price of Rs 3,000 per equity share on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer route using stock exchange mechanism.

In a public notice on Monday, the company said the equity shares proposed to be bought back shall be divided into two categories -- reserved category for small shareholders and the general category for other eligible shareholders.

On the objectives behind the move, the company said it had formulated its ''Lakshya 26 strategic plan in FY22. One of the key strategic objectives in Lakshya 26 is to improve return on equity and maximize shareholder value. Increased profitability, release of working capital, higher dividends apart, return of extra capital to shareholders in the form of buyback of shares is one such initiative which can help in meeting these objectives.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023