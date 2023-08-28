Pahari prodigy Kabul Bukhari breathes new life into traditional tunes of Kashmir

In the picturesque landscape of Border tehsil Karnah in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a prodigious musician, Kabul Bukhari was born. He matured into a renowned singer, accomplished music director, and gifted lyricist. Kabul Bukhari's journey in the realm of music takes shape as a story of passion, unwavering dedication, and a deep-rooted love for his origin.

Hailing from the Pahari Ethnic Group of Jammu and Kashmir, Kabul Bukhari has garnered eminence not only within his hometown but also as a celebrated vocalist across languages such as Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Dogri, and Punjabi. The resurgence of folk music is often attributed to individuals who infuse vitality into its ageless melodies, and Kabul Bukhari stands prominently in this domain. With an intrinsic affinity for the diverse languages spoken in Jammu and Kashmir – including Pahadi, Kashmiri, Gojri, and Dogri – he has ceaselessly toiled to rekindle these folk traditions. Kabul's endeavours have garnered recognition, as he is acknowledged for breathing new life into these time-honoured tunes.

Kabul's formal education in music added a layer of expertise to his innate talent. He completed his post-graduation in Music from Mumbai University, which served as a stepping stone for his remarkable journey. His ascent truly commenced in 2006 when he clinched victory in an audition at All India Radio, Srinagar and later at a talent show organized by Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar. This marked the inception of a journey that would transcend boundaries and establish him as a household name.

Support often emanates from unforeseen quarters, and for Kabul, it emanated from his family and the mentorship of accomplished artists like Tariq Pardesi and Masrat Naaz, who provided much-needed encouragement. These seasoned musicians, already renowned for their Pahari singing, recognized Kabul's potential and aided him in shaping his musical destiny. Kabul's artistry spread far and wide, as he collaborated with prominent music labels including T-Series, Tips Music, Times Music, and Speed Records. His albums, such as "Saif Ul Malook," "Dubraye Gayem," "Dil Deya Jaaniya," "Maang Loon," and "Dilbar Bewafa," became anthems of his legacy.

When asked about his inspirations, Kabul humbly acknowledged the giants who paved the way before him. He cited the legendary Ghulam Ali Khan Sab, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sab, Mohammad Rafi Sab, and Lata Mangeshkar Ji as sources of creative motivation. For Kabul, music isn't merely an art form – it possesses the power to heal, motivate, entertain, and even champion social causes. Beyond personal success, Kabul Bukhari's aspirations encompass his homeland. He envisions a Kashmiri music industry that resonates globally, one fueled by an array of emerging and deserving artists. He aims to provide a platform for budding talents from his hometown, nurturing them and amplifying their voices on a grander stage.

Kabul Bukhari's journey has been punctuated by remarkable achievements, including being a finalist in Milay Sur Season 2 on DD Kashmir in 2010 and a city finalist in the Big Golden Voice FM 92.7 Mumbai competition in 2015. He also etched an indelible mark by being a member of a band that performed as the largest live cinematic ensemble, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records with over a thousand musicians playing in unison. His affiliation with All India Radio as an approved artist in 2006 further solidified his musical legacy. Zubair Qureshi, a Pahari Writer and journalist, expressed his admiration, stating, "Kabul Bukhari, like many other youngsters, is playing a vital role in preserving the Pahari culture and traditions among the younger generation. His commitment to showcasing our unique heritage through music is truly commendable."

Kabul Bukhari continues to create harmonious ripples in the realm of music, and his story serves as an inspiration to all aspiring artists. With his unwavering dedication, Kabul endeavours to bridge the chasm between tradition and modernity, ushering the opulent musical heritage of Jammu and Kashmir onto the global stage. In his own words, "Music is more than just sound; it is a force that binds us and propels us forward." (ANI)

