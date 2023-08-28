J-K: Property of two Pak-based terrorists attached by police in Doda

Acting tough against Pakistan-based terrorists who are trying to revive terrorism in the Doda district of Jammu, the police on Monday attached the property of two terrorists. The Doda district police said a process has been initiated to attach properties of 14 other terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nearly 13 kanals of land situated at Mugal Maidan in Kishtwar belonging to proclaimed offender Lal Din and 4 kanal situated at village Phagsoo Thathri belonging to hardcore terrorist Abdul Rashid have been attached. These terrorists have been declared "proclaimed offenders" and were absconding.

"Doda Police has launched a special drive against the absconders and wanted criminals and on the proceedings of Doda Police (16) absconders wanted in various cases of heinous nature were declared as proclaimed offenders by the orders of Hon'ble Court and additionally property of two absconders after declaring their proclamation was attached by the orders of Hon'ble Court," the police said in a statement. The most-wanted hardcore terrorists whose proclamation was ordered by the court on the proceedings initiated by the Doda Police are two brothers; Mohammad Amin and Mohammad Ashraf of Gandoh in the Doda district, who escaped to Pakistan after attacking civilians and security forces in the early 1990s, the police said.

Talking about the action taken, Doda SSP Abdul Qayyum said, "So far we have attached properties in two cases (belonging to proclaimed offenders) and we are seeking property details in 14 cases from the Revenu department as per the court orders... Proclamation of 16 has taken place in which two are related to militant cases..." (ANI)

