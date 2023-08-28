Left Menu

Onam is an opportunity to re-establish an India filled with equality, brotherhood, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K  Stalin extended Onam greetings to the people of Kerala stating that the celebration is an opportunity to re-establish an India filled with equality, brotherhood and growth.

He added, "It's not just a harvest festival but also a festival where Malayalis symbolically welcome Maveli, the Dravidian King." Thiruvonam is closely related to Dravidian culture. A section of people had come forward with 'Vamana Jayanti' argument to degrade the beauty of Thiruvonam. Keralites will ignore these attempts.

On the 'Vamana Jayanti' celebration, CM Stalin said, "Keralites will ignore these attempts. This Onam should turn into a celebration that will defeat those selfish people who try to benefit by dividing people. People are becoming aware of this. Let this Onam celebration be an opportunity to re-establish an India filled with equality, brotherhood and growth." He said that all Indians would accept the progressive politics put forward by the people of South India.

It is a fact that during the rule of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam when Kalaignar M Karunanidhi was the CM of Tamil Nadu, a holiday was declared for Onam in the year 2006 in Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and Nilgiri districts where there are a large number of Malayalam speaking people and the capital Chennai in 2007. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

