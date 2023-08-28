DHCBA gives Rs 10 lakh to India's blind women's cricket team; judges, lawyers felicitate them

Delhi High Bar Association (DHCBA) on Monday felicitated India's blind women's cricket team which won a gold medal after defeating the Australian team in the final at the World Games Birmingham. DHCBA also announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the members of the team. This team won a gold medal after defeating the Australian team in the final at the World Games in Birmingham.

This occasion was graced by Justice Siddharth Mridul, Justice Manmohan, Justice Naveen Chawla, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Justice Amit Sharma, Justice Saurabh Banerjee, Justice Mini Pushkarna. Delhi High Court Bar Association with the Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) organised a felicitation ceremony for India's blind women's cricket team for winning gold at the World Games Birmingham.

Blind cricket was included in the World Games for the first time and India's women's team won everyone's heart after winning gold in the maiden final. The Cricket Association for the Blind in India and the Indian Blind Sports Association have come together to show solidarity to promote sports across the country for the visually impaired.

Justice Manmohan gave a memento to Varsha, captain of the team. Other judges and members of DHCBA felicitated the other players and members of the team. In his address, Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, President of DHCBA, congratulated the team and said, "It is a proud moment for all of us that our women's team won the gold medal in the game. It beat a big team like Australia, it doubles the joy of winning."

He also announced financial support of Rs 10 lakh for the team members. Mahantesh GK, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India in his address expressed his gratitude towards the Bar and judges of Delhi High Court.

It is a big honour to be here at the most prestigious high court in the country. I would like to say thanks to the judiciary which passed several favourable orders for people with disabilities, "Mahantesh GK said. Coming to the historic match, India restricted Australia to 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in the fourth over. Blind cricket in IBSA World Games made a debut last week with England and Australia playing the first match. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by 9 wickets. (ANI)

