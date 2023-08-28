No fares for women in UP Roadways and city buses ahead of ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allowed free travel for women in UP Roadways transport along with city buses across the state on the auspicious occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan'. The Transport Corporation and the Directorate of Urban Transport have issued guidelines in accordance with the Chief Minister's order. This order will be followed from 12:00 pm on August 29th to 12:00 pm on August 31st.

After this order, women will be exempt from purchasing roadway tickets for travel within the state during a specific time frame, while they will also not be charged for any commute in the city buses. It is recommended to take the necessary steps to promote this initiative, ensuring more women can benefit from this facility. Additionally, the Directorate of Urban Transport has issued instructions for major cities in the state (such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Shahjahanpur, Agra, and Mathura-Vrindavan) to take action through SPV to provide free travel for women in city buses.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation will also provide free travelling facilities to women in government buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Bhaiya Dooj, an official statement on Saturday said. Rakshabandhan falls on August 30 while Bhaiya Dooj will be celebrated on November 15, 2023.

Raksha Bandhan and Bhaiya Dooj, both are festivals to honour the bond between a brother and his sister. The festivals are a testament to the long-lasting bond between the two. Keeping in view the significance of the festival, the HRTC took the decision to provide free bus rides to women.

Earlier, Haryana Roadways also announced free bus rides for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)

