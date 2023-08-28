MP CM Chouhan announces time-bound salary to all department doctors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all department doctors will get time-bound pay scale and will get increments in fifth, tenth and fifteenth years. CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program for inauguration and groundbreaking of 2,000-bed hospital, nursing college & hostel and OPD registration counters at the Government Medical college in Bhopal on Monday.

"Medical college doctors will also get the benefit of the seventh pay scale from January 1, 2016. Errors in the calculation of NPAs will be corrected. Contractual doctors will also get facilities at par with government contractual employees. All departmental doctors will receive equal pay for equal work. Rationalisation of the bond amount for compulsory service of medical students in rural areas will be done," the CM said. He added that improvements would be made in the lapsed salary of assistant professors. Rules for shifting of 11 nursing homes in the city would be simplified.

"Doctors must concentrate on giving the best possible treatment to patients. The Government will take care of their services. The purpose of this new building is to provide better treatment facilities to patients," Chouhan said. The Chief Minister also commended the role of doctors during the gas tragedy of Bhopal, and the Covid-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "Madhya Pradesh has become the fastest developing state. CM Chouhan is consistently working to improve healthcare services. The MBBS course is being taught in Hindi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made significant contributions to the healthcare sector. The number of medical colleges is increasing." According to a government release, in the year 2002-03, the health budget was only Rs 578 crore, which has increased almost 20 times to Rs 11,988 crore in the year 2023-24. In 2003, the number of doctors and para-medical staff was around 7500, which has now increased to over 51,000.

Similarly, till 2003, the number of government medical colleges was five, which has now increased to 24 in 2023. Till 2014, 720 MBBS seats were available in 2014, now increased to 2,205. With 19 new medical colleges, MBBS seats will increase by over 4,000. The beds in Bhopal and Gwalior Medical Colleges have increased to a total of 2500 beds. Four new super specialty hospitals started in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. 1000-bedded hospital also started in Gwalior, the release read. (ANI)

