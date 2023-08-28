Assam BJP core committee meet to finalise strategy for Lok Sabha polls

Following the recently concluded delimitation exercise and the revision of the voters' list, the core committee of the Assam BJP simultaneously has launched a voter awareness campaign across the state and held a meeting on Monday to strategise the restructuring of the party’s organisational framework and to strategize for the impending Lok Sabha elections. The Assam BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma organised a meeting to take the necessary steps before the upcoming polls.

Comprising 15 members, including the chief minister and organisational secretary, the core committee will address post-delimitation issues in preparation for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, President of BJP Assam Pradesh Bhabesh Kalita and Organisational General Secretary Ravindra Raju and other Committee members were present in the core committtee meeting.

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Assam BJP is actively preparing and concentrating on bolstering its organizational efforts. The Assam BJP has set its sights on securing victory in all 14 Lok Sabha seats within the state. The party intends to deploy Vistarak personnel in the 29 assembly constituencies falling under the Koliabor (Kaziranga), Nagaon, and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies where the party currently lacks representation

In the meantime under Lok Sabha Prabash Yojana senior leaders of the party have already geared up organizational matters in all Lok Sabha constituencies. In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, a crucial meeting of the social media and Information Technology cell (Shankhnad) of the party was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday wherein an 11-member social media cell of each Lok Sabha constituency including district convenors and co-convenors of social media cell participated.

The meeting was held in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Organizational General Secretary Ravindra Raju, General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das and senior leaders of the party. Assam BJP Spokespersons Rupam Goswami and Subhash Dutta said that the party has given much emphasis on the voter awareness campaign. For smooth conduct of matters pertaining to the revised voters list of 126 assembly constituencies such as the inclusion of new names, removal of deceased persons’ names and transfer of names, a workshop will be held in each Assembly constituency on August 29 where the president of each Mandal, Shakti kendra pramukh, Booth president, booth level agent BLA 1 and MLAs will take part.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)