White supremacy 'has no place in America,' White House says

White supremacy "has no place in America," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday in the wake of what authorities describe as a racially-motivated killing of three Black people in Florida over the weekend.

"Even as we continue searching for answers, we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America," Jean-Pierre said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)