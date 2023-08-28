Left Menu

White supremacy 'has no place in America,' White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:09 IST
White supremacy 'has no place in America,' White House says
  • Country:
  • United States

White supremacy "has no place in America," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday in the wake of what authorities describe as a racially-motivated killing of three Black people in Florida over the weekend.

"Even as we continue searching for answers, we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America," Jean-Pierre said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023