PSPCL suspends 3 officers for misappropriation of material: Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh

Punjab Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has suspended an Additional SE and two SDOs for misappropriation of material, following Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, an official statement said. 

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:22 IST
Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has suspended an Additional SE and two SDOs for misappropriation of material, following Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, an official statement said. According to the official statement, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said, "Taking serious note of cases of corruption by some officers of PSPCL in the recent past, swift action was taken against one Additional SE Sukhdarshan Pal Singh, and SDOs Gian Singh and Harmandeep Singh, who were accused of misappropriation of PSPCL material such as ACSR conductor and 66 kV Cable".

He said that these officials were suspended after a preliminary enquiry by PSPCL in two separate cases. Power Minister further added that in these cases involvement of Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers along with other officials is also being investigated and anyone found guilty shall not be spared.

"Corrupt practices by any employee at any level of the Power Department will not be tolerated, and strict action shall be taken against delinquent officials and employees in future also", he added. Reiterating Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government's commitment to a corruption-free state, the Power Minister said that the state government has taken against more than 400 corrupt persons during the last one and half years, and none including any politician or official was spared in any corruption case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

