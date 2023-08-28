"Institutions should help students get rid of fear": Rajasthan BJP chief on Kota student's suicide

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandra Prakash Joshi on Monday spoke about the suicide by a NEET aspirant in Rajasthan's Kota, a day earlier. Joshi said that institutions should help students get rid of fear.

Speaking with reporters, the Rajasthan BJP's president said, "Institutions should come forward to get students rid of the psychological fear. In recent times, other similar incidents have been reported". "Governments also should be worrying about these incidents and take steps towards the same", Joshi added.

A 16-year-old student, who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses, died allegedly by suicide at his coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday, according to the police. The deceased, identified as Avishkar from Maharashtra died after jumping from the 6th floor of the building.

Further details are awaited. This is the 23rd such case reported this year.

Earlier on Sunday, the police said that a girl, preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. Suicide cases among students are rising in Rajasthan, the state government has been alerted and come on a war footing to avert these types of incidents.

Recently, amid the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide. As many as 22 students died by suicide in the last eight months in Rajasthan's Kota. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)