Left Menu

"Institutions should help students get rid of fear": Rajasthan BJP chief on Kota student's suicide

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandra Prakash Joshi on Monday spoke about the suicide by a NEET aspirant in Rajasthan's Kota, a day earlier. 

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:24 IST
"Institutions should help students get rid of fear": Rajasthan BJP chief on Kota student's suicide
Rajasthan BJP President Chandra Prakash Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandra Prakash Joshi on Monday spoke about the suicide by a NEET aspirant in Rajasthan's Kota, a day earlier. Joshi said that institutions should help students get rid of fear.

Speaking with reporters, the Rajasthan BJP's president said, "Institutions should come forward to get students rid of the psychological fear. In recent times, other similar incidents have been reported". "Governments also should be worrying about these incidents and take steps towards the same", Joshi added.

A 16-year-old student, who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses, died allegedly by suicide at his coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday, according to the police. The deceased, identified as Avishkar from Maharashtra died after jumping from the 6th floor of the building.

Further details are awaited. This is the 23rd such case reported this year.

Earlier on Sunday, the police said that a girl, preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. Suicide cases among students are rising in Rajasthan, the state government has been alerted and come on a war footing to avert these types of incidents.

Recently, amid the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide. As many as 22 students died by suicide in the last eight months in Rajasthan's Kota. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023