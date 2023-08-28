ABVP starts pre-campaigning for DUSU elections

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has kicked off its pre-campaigning efforts for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, a press release issued by the party said. In a proactive move, ABVP's dynamic student leaders, potential candidates for the DUSU elections, have begun engaging with students across various colleges under the DUSU umbrella.

Demonstrating their commitment to student engagement, ABVP student leaders are actively fostering dialogues and discussions with students at the University of Delhi (DU). These interactions form a crucial part of ABVP's pre-campaigning strategy, aiming to understand the diverse issues faced by the student community, the press note stated. In a collaborative effort, the student leaders of ABVP have embarked on in-class campaigns, engaging fellow students in candid dialogues to comprehend their concerns and aspirations. By championing ABVP's motto and agenda for the upcoming DUSU elections, these leaders are striving to empower DU students with the representation they deserve.

It is to be noted that this past Sunday, the ABVP unveiled a roster of promising student leaders who are potential candidates for the upcoming DUSU elections. The list includes prominent names such as Tushar Dedha, Vaibhav Choudhary, Rahul Dedha, Sushant Dhankar, Ashish Singh, Ankita Biswas, Muskan Bedi, Aprajita, Aman Kapasia, Khrub, Himansu Nagar, Sachin Baisla, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Saransh Bhati, Balkishan Chaudhary, Rishabh Chaudhary, Rishiraj Singh, Akash Yadav.

These student leaders have been divided into distinct groups and collectively spearheading ABVP's pre-campaigning endeavours across all DU colleges, the press release stated. It is noteworthy that out of these capable leaders, four individuals will ultimately emerge as the official DUSU candidates representing ABVP in the forthcoming elections.

ABVP State Secretary, Harsh Attri said, "ABVP is committed to student-centric and education-centric agendas. In addition to promoting its vision, ABVP is actively engaging in dialogues and discussions with DU students to grasp the nuances of their challenges and concerns. ABVP's manifesto will reflect the issues brought forward by students and will focus on addressing post-COVID world challenges, in line with the evolving educational landscape. This forward-thinking approach underscores ABVP's dedication to creating a more inclusive and education-oriented future for DU students." (ANI)

