Kerala: Devotees gather to get glimpse of Guruvayurappan on Uthradam

Thousands of devotees on Monday gathered at the Guruvayur temple in the Thrissur district to get a glimpse of Guruvayurappan (a form of Lord Vishnu) on the occasion of Uthradam. 

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:44 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thousands of devotees on Monday gathered at the Guruvayur temple in the Thrissur district to get a glimpse of Guruvayurappan (a form of Lord Vishnu) on the occasion of Uthradam. It is believed that Uthradham is the day when Mahabali reaches Kerala and spends four days over there showering blessings on people.

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan also joined the devotees to get a view of lord Vishnu. In the morning, especially after Shiveli, the viewing ceremony was held under the flagpole inside the temple

It is worth mentioning that Shiveli refers to the belief that Lord Vishnu comes to visit the temple. "A long queue of devotees continues for the viewing pool dedication. After the dinner puja, devotees have the opportunity to offer their views till the closing of the procession", said V K Vijayan, Chairman of Guruvayur temple while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended greetings on occasion of Onam. "My heartfelt wishes on Onam, a festival celebrated by the people of Kerala with enthusiasm and unity," said Stalin. (ANI)

