Indian Army veteran Anil Bhatt appointed as Chairperson of IIIT Kota's Board of Governors 

Indian Army’s former Military Secretary Lieutenant General Anil Bhatt (Retired) has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota, Rajasthan by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:46 IST
Indian Army’s former Military Secretary Lieutenant General Anil Bhatt ( Photo/ANI ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army's former Military Secretary Lieutenant General Anil Bhatt (Retired) has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota, Rajasthan by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday Indian Army's former Military Secretary Lieutenant General Anil Bhatt's (Retired) tenure  will  effect from August 25 for a period of three years

He was the Director General of Military Operations during the Doklam crisis with China and also commanded the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. He is presently the Director General of the Indian Space Association promoting space-related industry and technologies in the country. Earlier, Recalling the 2017 India-China border standoff, former Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Anil Bhatt (Retd) said the Doklam issue was a challenging time for the country and was resolved due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of walking up to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting and asking him to resolve it on diplomatically.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

