Naxalite killed in encounter with joint security team in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with the joint security team of Dhamtari and Gariaband districts in the jungles of Ekkawari under Borai police station in Dhamtari district on Sunday, according to an official. 

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with the joint security team of Dhamtari and Gariaband districts in the jungles of Ekkawari under Borai police station in Dhamtari district on Sunday, according to an official. According to the police, they acted on a tip-off about a Naxal hideout in the jungle of Ekkawari. After this, the Dhamtari and Gariaband DRG teams formed a joint team and started searching the jungle. Upon seeing the security forces, the Naxals started firing.

After about 2 hours of firing, security forces killed a Naxalite. The identity of the deceased Naxalite is being ascertained, they added. After the encounter, security forces recovered Naxal related items and two 303 guns, from the slain Naxalite, officials said.

According to sources, the Naxalite who was killed in the encounter is considered to be Satyam Gavde, chief of the Sitandi Area Committee of Naxalites, who was involved in several Naxalite incidents. (ANI)

