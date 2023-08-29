Left Menu

FACTBOX-Stocks to watch as Idalia makes landfall in Florida

Florida is bracing for Tropical Storm Idalia as it intensifies into a major hurricane on Monday before making landfall on the state's Gulf Coast by Wednesday morning.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2023 01:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 00:57 IST
FACTBOX-Stocks to watch as Idalia makes landfall in Florida
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Florida is bracing for Tropical Storm Idalia as it intensifies into a major hurricane on Monday before making landfall on the state's Gulf Coast by Wednesday morning. Idalia is predicted to transform into a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale when it makes landfall in northern Florida's Big Bend area, where the panhandle transitions into the peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said.

About 20 million Floridians are under hurricane and tropical storm watches, and authorities have begun issuing evacuation orders. Here's a list of stocks and sectors that could be impacted by the storm:

POWER Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday areas on the storm's path are expected to lose power.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc, which owns the Florida Power & Light Company, the state's largest utility, was little changed at $68.06, up 0.154%. Duke Energy Corp said on Monday it is mobilizing approximately 4,500 people - power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel – to respond to power outages as Idalia reaches Florida. Duke's stock on the session was off 0.4%.

Generac Holdings, which often rises ahead of major storms as investors bet on increased demand for the company's home standby generators, was up 4.1% at $119.7, on course for a 4th straight session of gains. INSURERS

Home and property insurance firms are likely to see claims rise as Idalia sweeps through the state. Shares of insurers in the crosshairs were trading lower: Universal Insurance Holdings was down nearly 4%; Allstate Corporation lost 0.29%, and American International Group fell 0.26%.

RETAILERS / BUILDING MATERIALS SUPPLIERS As homeowners look to repair and rebuild in Idalia's aftermath, home improvement retailers and construction supplies firms may see an uptick in demand.

Home Depot was up 0.7%, while Lowe's Companies was lower by 0.46%. Owens Corning Inc's shares are rising 1.4% and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc's stock is climbing nearly 2% on the session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023