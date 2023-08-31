Left Menu

PM Modi meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup.Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Proud of you, Modi said on X after meeting him and his parents.Praggnanandhaa earlier said, It was a great honour to meet Honble Prime Minister narendramodi at his residence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup.

''Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you,'' Modi said on X after meeting him and his parents.

Praggnanandhaa earlier said, ''It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents.''

