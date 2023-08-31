Left Menu

Moscow sees no sign of new guarantees on grain deal, Lavrov says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 20:35 IST
Moscow sees no sign of new guarantees on grain deal, Lavrov says
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia sees no sign it will receive the guarantees it requires before resuming a deal allowing Ukraine to ship its grain through the Black Sea, but can return to it "tomorrow" if Western promises to Moscow are fulfilled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov reiterated Russia's assertion that Western economic sanctions were hampering Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

He also said that a plan currently being discussed to supply one million tonnes of Russian grain to Turkey at a discounted price would be on top of the grain supplies that Russia has promised to give some African countries free of charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023