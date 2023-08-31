New age courses attracting youth in numbers: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday that in the present scenario, emerging digital and modern technology was offering ample job opportunities to the youth and keeping this in mind, the present State Government has accorded top priority to introduce new-age courses in the technical institutions of the State. Chief Minister Sukhu said that the newly introduced B.Tech Programme in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) has attracted a large number of students to pursue this course.

The course has attracted a large number of students of Government Hydro Engineering College, Bandla in Bilaspur wherein this course was introduced for the first time in the academic session 2023-24 and all the 76 seats in this course have been filled through merit. He said that specialized courses in Computer Engineering and Internet of Things and Mechatronics have been started in the Government Polytechnic Institutions, Rohru and Chamba respectively filling up all the seats.

To cater to the demand of the industries, other new-age courses, including Mechanic Electric Vehicle, Technical Mechatronics, and Internet of Things have also been introduced from the current academic session in 17 Government Industrial Training Institutes and the admission process was underway getting good response from the trainees. The Chief Minister said that by introducing new value-added courses, the present Government intends to improve the quality of technical education and make it job-oriented. He said that with the introduction of new technical courses, the industrial establishment will get trained manpower within the State and also the opportunities to serve in other states as well.

The endeavour of the Government is to create a conducive environment for technological advancement and open up abundant employment opportunities for the youth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)