Intellectuals should cooperate in taking schemes of state government to needy: UP CM

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devipatan Temple in Balrampur district on the second day of his tour. During his visit, he appealed to the intellectuals of the district to cooperate in promoting the state government's schemes. While at Devipatan Temple, Balrampur, on Thursday morning, the Chief Minister performed a special 'puja' and participated in the Rudrabhishek. Later, he reached the cow shelter and showed his affection for the cows by feeding them.

The Chief Minister said, "The intellectuals (prabuddhjan) should play their role in ensuring that government schemes reach those in need. Connect as many people as possible with the schemes, and identify those who should benefit from them." CM Yogi emphasized that people should be informed about the schemes being implemented at the governance level. Additionally, at the individual level, doctors, professors, and other intellectuals should make use of their skills to benefit the common people.

While conversing with intellectuals from various backgrounds, CM Yogi urged them to ensure that the benefits of their expertise reach the common people. He also encouraged them to raise awareness about government schemes. Speaking to doctors, he suggested that they continue working for public welfare alongside their private practice and help those in need.

The Chief Minister also stated that efforts should be made for anyone who requires the assistance of a government program for treatment. He said that the government is implementing various schemes, including Jan Arogya and Ayushman Bharat, and people can play a crucial role in ensuring these benefits reach eligible individuals. CM Yogi also appealed to self-help groups of women to promote government schemes and involve others. Additionally, he called upon 25 intellectual individuals, including retired teachers, professors, farmers, people associated with Farmer Producer Organizations, and sportspersons, to contribute to society at their respective levels and promote government schemes. (ANI)

