Hearing in 2009 gangster act case against Mukhtar Ansari tomorrow

The hearing in the 2009 Gangsters Act case against jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari will be held on September 1 in Ghazipur MP MLA court.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The hearing in the 2009 Gangsters Act case against jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari will be held on September 1 in Ghazipur MP MLA court. Mukhtar Ansari was booked under the Gangsters Act for the third time by Ghazipur police in 2009 after he was found accused in two cases including a case of murder of Kapildev Singh lodged with Karanda police and an attempt to murder Mir Hasan of Muhammadabad police station area.

A gang chart was prepared in 2010 by combining both the cases and a case was registered under the Gangster Act. The decision in the case was to come on August 22, but the government advocate had given an application in the court under Section 311 and demanded a hearing.

The hearing was adjourned on August 28 as the judge was on leave. Earlier, the court fixed August 8 as the next date for a special hearing in the case against jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari.

Additional District Judge-IV (MP-MLA) Durgesh Kumar's court on July 28 had fixed the date for a special hearing on Saturday, but the hearing could not take place due to Judge Durgesh Pandey's transfer. Mukhtar is currently lodged in Banda jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

