Left Menu

Goyal reviews progress of initiatives for cotton value chain

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday chaired the seventh interactive meeting with the Textile Advisory Group in Coimbatore to review the progress of initiatives for Indias Cotton Value Chain. The Textiles Minister said India will host the 81st Plenary Meeting of the International Cotton Advisory Committee ICAC and called attention of industry and trade members to make it a success.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:38 IST
Goyal reviews progress of initiatives for cotton value chain
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday chaired the seventh interactive meeting with the Textile Advisory Group in Coimbatore to review the progress of initiatives for India's Cotton Value Chain. The Textiles Minister said India will host the 81st Plenary Meeting of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) and called attention of industry and trade members to make it a success. The 81st Plenary Meeting of ICAC will be hosted from December 2-5 this year in Mumbai with the theme ''Cotton Value Chain- Local Innovations for Global Prosperity''.

It is expected to be attended by almost 400 delegates, including 300 foreign delegates from 26 member countries. The minister said the project to promote DNA testing of cotton in the country will be initiated in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI). Goyal assessed the progress of the project on traceability, certification and branding of Kasturi Cotton India. The branding of premium Indian cotton will add value to the entire cotton value chain, he said. TEXPROCIL, the implementing partner for the project, has finalised the branding strategy for Kasturi Cotton. Goyal said increasing productivity of Indian cotton is the need of the hour, which will provide a boost to the domestic industry. The operational area of about 9,327 hectares has been covered under the project. He said the impact of the pilot project will be analysed before scaling up the project for the next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023