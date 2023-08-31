Left Menu

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower to snap 6-day winning streak

UK's FTSE 100 snapped a six-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, hurt by weak data from China and mining stocks trading ex-dividend, while hawkish remarks from Bank of England's Chief Economist Huw Pill weighed on the sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% but the midcap index logged 0.2% gains.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:41 IST
Miners drag FTSE 100 lower to snap 6-day winning streak
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 snapped a six-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, hurt by weak data from China and mining stocks trading ex-dividend, while hawkish remarks from Bank of England's Chief Economist Huw Pill weighed on the sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% but the midcap index logged 0.2% gains. Both the indexes marked their worst month since May. Leading the losses, precious metal miners fell 2.3%. Gold miner Endeavour slipped 2.5% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Industrial metal miners were down 0.7%, tracking lower copper prices after data showed China's manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth straight month in August. "The China story is not a cleaned theme to the extent that the slower the data gets the more expectations build for a policy response," said Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets.

Weighing further, Glencore dropped 2.5% after a media report said dozens of asset managers accused the miner of lying in past share prospectuses to cover up corrupt activities. Its shares were also trading ex-dividend. Retailers climbed 0.9%, as it was confirmed on Wednesday that Marks & Spencer will rejoin Britain's FTSE 100 after a four-year hiatus. The stock was up 1.2%.

Online fashion seller Boohoo jumped 7.5% on British sportswear group Frasers raising its stake in the company, a regulatory filing showed. British cyber-security company Darktrace added 2.6% after Jefferies raised its price target.

Financial trader CMC Markets was the bottom-performer on the mid-cap index, falling 7.7% after Jefferies cuts to "underperform" from "hold". Meanwhile, BoE's Pill said the central bank will "see the job through" on bringing high inflation back down to its 2% target even if there is a risk that high interest rates hurt Britain's economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023